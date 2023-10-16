United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $188.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $155.08 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.