United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of United Rentals worth $99,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.29. The company had a trading volume of 207,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,966. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

