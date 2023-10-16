United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $37,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.05 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

