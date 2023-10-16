United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Up 4.7%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.26. Approximately 23,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 400,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 206.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

