UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 333,560 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,359,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $544.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.18.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

