Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.24.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

