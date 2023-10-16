Universal Robina (UVRBF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Universal Robina to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Robina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Robina N/A N/A 0.39 Universal Robina Competitors $3.40 billion $217.30 million 238.96

Universal Robina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Robina. Universal Robina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Robina N/A N/A N/A Universal Robina Competitors -34.68% -205.11% -11.19%

Dividends

This table compares Universal Robina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Universal Robina pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 72.3%. Universal Robina pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 92.9% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Robina lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Robina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Robina 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Robina Competitors 741 3015 3396 77 2.39

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Universal Robina’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Robina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Universal Robina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Robina rivals beat Universal Robina on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products. This segment also manufactures bi-axially oriented polypropylene films that are used in packaging; and flexible packaging materials for various branded products. The Agro-Industrial And Commodity Food Products segment engages in hog and poultry farming; and manufacturing and distributing animal feeds, glucose, and soya products, as well as animal health products. This segment is also involved in sugar milling and refining, as well as flour milling and pasta manufacturing activities; and renewable energy business. The company sells its branded food products to supermarkets, wholesalers, convenience stores, trading companies, and distributors, as well as consumer food products through retailers and regional distributors to approximately 300,000 outlets. Its licensed brands include Nissin Cup Noodles, Nissin Yakisoba Instant Noodles and Nissin Pasta Express, Vitasoy, Calbee and B'lue, and others. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Quezon City, the Philippines. Universal Robina Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

