V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

