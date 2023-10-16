Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Moneda USA Inc.’s Largest Position

Moneda USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 25.7% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 1.8 %

VALE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861,146. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

