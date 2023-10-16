Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 193.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923,765 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 28.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.07% of Vale worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Trading Up 1.8 %

VALE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. 1,943,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,861,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

