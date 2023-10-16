Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.82. 904,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.