Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

