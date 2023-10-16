Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.97. 89,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,325. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

