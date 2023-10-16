Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.00. 625,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.