Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.68. 2,451,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

