Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

LLY traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $616.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,245. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.31 and its 200-day moving average is $472.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

