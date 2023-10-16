Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 840,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,349. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

