Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $19.28 on Monday, hitting $902.46. 725,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day moving average of $793.48. The stock has a market cap of $372.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.14 and a 12 month high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

