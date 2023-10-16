Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

UNP traded up $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.87. 595,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,161. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

