Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 561.9% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,606. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

