Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. 1,377,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

