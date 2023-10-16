Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.11. 37,040,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,265,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $803.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

