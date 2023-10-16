Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.13 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

