Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.9% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NIKE stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,612. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

