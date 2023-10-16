Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,834 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.92.

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.38. 238,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

