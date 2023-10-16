Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

TFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,120. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

