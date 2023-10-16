Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

LRCX traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $652.03. 279,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $654.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.