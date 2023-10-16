Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BOND stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

