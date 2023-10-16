Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,940. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

