Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 137,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,027. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

