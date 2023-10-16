Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,450 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,380. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

