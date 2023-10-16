Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 225 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 392,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

