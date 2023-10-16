Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.55.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

