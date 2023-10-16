Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 6,617 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
