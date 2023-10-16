Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $105.46. 1,596,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

