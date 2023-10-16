Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

