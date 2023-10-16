Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.43. 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $774.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.71 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

