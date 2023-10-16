Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Value Line Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $33.35 on Friday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $314.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

