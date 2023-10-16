VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,136. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

