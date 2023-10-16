Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $68.27

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $66.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 101,654 shares traded.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

