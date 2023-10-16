Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,876. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.