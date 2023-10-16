Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 4,877,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.