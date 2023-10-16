Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.00. The stock had a trading volume of 394,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.