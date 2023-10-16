Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $281.62. 461,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

