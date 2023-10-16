Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.69. 561,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

