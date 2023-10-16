Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after buying an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. 956,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,399. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

