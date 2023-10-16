Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 404,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

