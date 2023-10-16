Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.03. 169,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,645. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

