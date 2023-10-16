Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lowered by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 35.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $117,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,687. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.26 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

