Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $209.32. 118,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,240. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.22 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

